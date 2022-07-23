Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

The Swifts went 7-4 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swifts went 7-4 and made the playoffs in the rookie coaching season of Tyler Goodwin.

Goodwin capped off his first year of head coaching leading Nazareth baseball to State.

Now more comfortable in his second season of coaching and having five players back on both sides of the ball, expectation are high in Nazareth.

