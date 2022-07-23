Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged

Footage contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers. (WSVN, SUNRISE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida police officer faces charges including battery of a fellow law enforcement officer, with footage of the incident captured on body camera video.

WARNING: Video contains bleeped profanity and may be disturbing to viewers.

Officials said Thursday that Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had bonded out of jail after turning himself in.

Bodycam video showed the senior officer first yelling at a cuffed suspect then grabbing a female officer.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Pullease pulls up as Sunrise officers are attempting to arrest a man they say attacked people outside a convenience store.

Pullease walks up to Jean Similien, the handcuffed suspect, with pepper spray in hand. Officers get Similien into the backseat of a patrol car immediately before this exchange:

Pullease: “Watch out, (expletive). Hey, hey, look at me, look at me! Look at me! You wanna (expletive) play (expletive) games? You play with the wrong (expletive)!”

Similien: “Do what you gotta do, man. You gonna mace me? Mace me.”

Pullease: “Look at me, (expletive). You wanna play (expletive) games? You wanna get disrespectful with my (expletive) officers? I will remove your (expletive) soul from your (expletive) body!”

An officer who had been with the department less than three years races up to the sergeant and pulls him back by his belt.

Pullease turns on the officer, pushing her up against a patrol car.

“(Expletive), don’t ever (expletive) touch me again,” he says to her.

The video shows Pullease’s hand at her neck before moving to her shoulder.

The footage ends with the sergeant telling the officers on scene to shut off their body cameras.

In addition to the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, Pullease faces charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
Ruben Castillo, 32, accused of injury to a child and aggravated assault.
Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water
30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Arthur Manahan pleads guilty to deadly October 2018 7-Eleven shooting

Latest News

WHO labels monkeypox as a "public health emergency of international concern," said...
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency
A wildfire spreading dangerously fast in California has forced evacuations and road closures....
Oak Fire forces residents to evacuate
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain