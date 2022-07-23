Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have charged a man with scalding a baby with hot water. Reports show the injuries were severe, from the child’s face to her knees.

The incident happened at the Garden Apartments back on July 13.

Ruben Castillo told police he was changing the child on the couch when she defecated on herself.

He placed the victim under warm water in the kitchen sink to rinse her off, then walked away to get her clothes, then he heard the child start to scream.

The water was steaming and the girl was trying to get as far away from it as she could.

Castillo pulled her out and saw that her face, torso, lower abdomen and genital area all appeared to be burned. He told police that water in that sink gets so hot he can’t even put his hand under it.

He called the child’s mother for help, then called the hospital and was told to bring her in. They didn’t have a vehicle available so Castillo went to the apartment office where they called 911.

Castillo now faces charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child.

The 1-year-old child is believed to still be in the hospital. We are working to get updates on her condition.

Castillo was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 20, 2022, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden Apartments at 65th Dr. and Ave. P on July 13, 2022. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

