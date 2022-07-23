Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water

Ruben Castillo, 32, accused of injury to a child and aggravated assault.
Ruben Castillo, 32, accused of injury to a child and aggravated assault.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have charged a man with scalding a baby with hot water. Reports show the injuries were severe, from the child’s face to her knees.

The incident happened at the Garden Apartments back on July 13.

Ruben Castillo told police he was changing the child on the couch when she defecated on herself.

He placed the victim under warm water in the kitchen sink to rinse her off, then walked away to get her clothes, then he heard the child start to scream.

The water was steaming and the girl was trying to get as far away from it as she could.

Castillo pulled her out and saw that her face, torso, lower abdomen and genital area all appeared to be burned. He told police that water in that sink gets so hot he can’t even put his hand under it.

He called the child’s mother for help, then called the hospital and was told to bring her in. They didn’t have a vehicle available so Castillo went to the apartment office where they called 911.

Castillo now faces charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child.

The 1-year-old child is believed to still be in the hospital. We are working to get updates on her condition.

Castillo was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 20, 2022, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden Apartments at 65th Dr. and Ave. P on July 13, 2022.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
An Abilene woman and a teen were killed in a crash outside of Littlefield Wednesday morning.
Woman, teen killed in crash outside of Littlefield
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD files lawsuit against insurance companies
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 dead after shooting in East Lubbock
The Snyder Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a series of car...
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in series of car dealership burglaries across West Texas

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock County Commissioners to consider pay raises for employees, including themselves
Flowflex tests down to bare minimum in stock at Volunteer Pharmacy
United now offering cheap COVID-19 test kits
Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
Non-profit rewarded $45,000 grant to help keep students in the classroom
Texas Mutual awards Lubbock nonprofit $45K grant to keep kids in school