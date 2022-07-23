Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Nicole Goin of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to helping her husband take his own life.

Carlos Rodriquez details the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos in a handwritten letter.

A Lubbock man has been charged with scalding a 1-year-old with hot water.

