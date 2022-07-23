Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Nicole Goin of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to helping her husband take his own life.

Helping someone die via suicide is a state felony

She admitted to giving Matthew Goin, her husband, a lethal amount of sedatives

The story continues: Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide

Carlos Rodriquez details the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos in a handwritten letter.

Rodriquez begins the letter with when he first met Campos in 2013 and details the extent with their relationship

After smoking some cigarillos laced with K-2 synthetic marijuana, Rodriquez said he hallucinated that Campos was a demon and strangled her to death

Read the letter here: Carlos Rodriquez sends handwritten letter detailing Zoe Campos’ murder

A Lubbock man has been charged with scalding a 1-year-old with hot water.

The baby’s injuries were severe, spanning from the child’s face to her knees, according to reports

Ruben Castillo stated the baby had defecated on herself and had placed her in the sink to clean her

Read more here: Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water

