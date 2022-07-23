Local Listings
Texas Tech adds new strength and conditioning coach

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech Head Coach
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Head Coach Krista Gerlich has announced the addition of Kyle Jean as the associate strength and conditioning coach.

Heading to Lubbock with nearly a decade of experience as a strength coach, Jean spent the last six years at Notre Dame where she primarily worked with baseball, women’s basketball and women’s golf.

In addition to her work with the programs listed above, Jean assisted with men’s basketball, volleyball, swimming, football and softball. She was also responsible for Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning intern program.

Prior to Notre Dame, Jean spent nine months working for Big 12 foe Kansas. During her time in Lawrence, Jean worked with a majority of Kansas’ athletic programs including both basketball programs, KU’s baseball and softball programs as well as Jayhawk volleyball.

A 2012 graduate of Texas A&M, Jean earned her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences. In 2014, Jean finished her graduate assistantship at Mary Hardin-Baylor where she graduated with her masters of exercise and sport science.

Jean has already arrived in Lubbock and has begun working with the Lady Raiders ahead of the 2022-23 season.

COACH SPEAK (HC KRISTA GERLICH): “I am so excited to add Kyle to our program. She has ample experience training athletes to perform at championship levels. Kyle will elevate our student-athletes’ physical and mental capacities and push them to new heights. I’m thrilled to bring someone into our program with Kyle’s knowledge and expertise.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

