Texas Tech golfer named Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

Amy Taylor, senior golfer at Texas Tech
Amy Taylor, senior golfer at Texas Tech
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior golfer Amy Taylor was named Thursday the Big 12 Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league head coaches, according to a news release.

Taylor is the second Red Raider in school history to garner the award, joining current LPGA professional Kim Kaufman, who was the inaugural recipient in 2013. She shared the accolade with Sara Kouskova of Texas.

Taylor, a native of Norwich, England, helped lead the Red Raiders during her final collegiate season, turning in a 71.9 stroke average that was the lowest of her career. It marked the third-lowest scoring average all-time by a Red Raider, trailing only a pair of strong seasons from Sofia Garcia. Taylor was at par or better in 17 of 36 rounds en route to earning All-Big 12 accolades.

Taylor led the Red Raiders back to the NCAA Regional round thanks in part to 117 birdies, the third-highest total since the start of the 1993-94 campaign. It was the 11th time the Red Raiders had been selected to a regional under head coach JoJo Robertson and the 21st time in program history.

All the while, Taylor sported a 3.76 GPA as a psychology major as one of Texas Tech’s top student-athletes in the classroom across all sports. Taylor, who has already begun her professional career, was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree for her work in the classroom.

