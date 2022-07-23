Local Listings
United now offering cheap COVID-19 test kits

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pharmacies across the United Family have stocked up on low cost at home COVID-19 test kits.

Flowflex COVID-19 antigen home test kits can be found at any United Supermarket, Market Street, or Amigos pharmacy behind counters.

The test kits cost around $12, but can be free through most insurance providers

The Flowflex kits are now approved for kids as young as 2 years old.

The kit includes a nasal swab that give results in around 15 minutes.

