Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a vehicle running into a power pole.

The crash occurred near 40th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted from the area, according to the LPD.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while crews clear the crash from the road.

One person was left with minor injuries.

