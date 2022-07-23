Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a...
The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a vehicle running into a power pole.(Hawaii News Now)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a vehicle running into a power pole.

The crash occurred near 40th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted from the area, according to the LPD.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while crews clear the crash from the road.

One person was left with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe
Police are searching for a shooter who left one person dead and another seriously injured on...
2 teens dead after Wednesday night shooting
Ruben Castillo, 32, accused of injury to a child and aggravated assault.
Ruben Castillo facing charges, accused of scalding baby with hot water
30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Arthur Manahan pleads guilty to deadly October 2018 7-Eleven shooting

Latest News

Loop 289 crash traffic
Traffic delays expected after 1-vehicle crash on Loop 289
Milwaukee crash, July 16
Traffic delays expected after 2-car crash on Milwaukee
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and...
Roadwork to cause delays, closures on Slaton Hwy., MLK Blvd.
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
One moderately injured in two-car crash