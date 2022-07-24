1 person arrested after shooting at Lucky’s Roadhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a shooting at Lucky’s Roadhouse near 22nd and Buddy Holly Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on July 24. Several people were taken into custody and one was arrested.

The Lubbock Police Department stated the person attempted to drive away from the scene with four other people in the car.

Police stopped the car near Lucky’s Roadhouse and one person was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

