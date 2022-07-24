Air Raiders run ends at TBT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a physical contest, top seeded and host the Aftershock pulled away in the 4th to take a 70-60 win over the Air Raiders in Wichita Kansas Saturday night.

That eliminates the Texas Tech alumni team from the million dollar tournament.

The Air Raiders were shocked at the start as the Aftershocks spurred on by a vocal home crowd went on a 13-0 run to take an 11 point lead.

The Texas Tech alumni team weathered the storm getting three-pointers from Parker Hicks and Justin Gray to cut the deficit to two.

Led by 12 points from Davion Warren and Shawndre Jones, the Air Raiders led 33-31 at the half.

The game was tied at 47 after 3.

There’s talk that the TBT may host a Regional in Lubbock next season.

