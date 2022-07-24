Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Air Raiders run ends at TBT

Air Raiders basketball
Air Raiders basketball(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a physical contest, top seeded and host the Aftershock pulled away in the 4th to take a 70-60 win over the Air Raiders in Wichita Kansas Saturday night.

That eliminates the Texas Tech alumni team from the million dollar tournament.

The Air Raiders were shocked at the start as the Aftershocks spurred on by a vocal home crowd went on a 13-0 run to take an 11 point lead.

The Texas Tech alumni team weathered the storm getting three-pointers from Parker Hicks and Justin Gray to cut the deficit to two.

Led by 12 points from Davion Warren and Shawndre Jones, the Air Raiders led 33-31 at the half.

The game was tied at 47 after 3.

There’s talk that the TBT may host a Regional in Lubbock next season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a...
Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker

Latest News

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech Head Coach
Texas Tech adds new strength and conditioning coach
Amy Taylor, senior golfer at Texas Tech
Texas Tech golfer named Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year
Tyler Goodwin
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Tyler Goodwin
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts