Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Deadline approaching to enroll in prepaid tuition program for newborns

Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas...
Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program. Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.

“It is never too early for Texas families to consider enrolling their newborns in this program,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “With Texans grappling with inflation and an uncertain economy, purchasing tuition units today allows families to lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.”

With the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions, based on today’s prices.

For additional flexibility, the plan also can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs, where tuition is not locked in and the benefits and payouts would be based on the Transfer Value. **

Enrollment at 2021-22 prices closed on Feb 28 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sep 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2022-23 school year.

Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ matching scholarship opportunities.

Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Texas Tuition Promise Fund.

Most Read

On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide
Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says

Latest News

The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment...
Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park
Lubbock Police Department
1 person arrested after shooting at Lucky’s Roadhouse
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 3 a.m. Sunday...
Motorcyclist suffers moderate injuries after early-morning crash
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Pigskin Preview - Lorenzo Hornets