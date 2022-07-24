Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Muleshoe man to compete in newly launched Professional Bull Riders Team Series

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws.
Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCBD) - Bull-riding is typically an individual sport. However, the Professional Bull Riders are introducing an all-new league: The PBR Team Series.

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws. Kasel is currently ranked sixth in the PBR World Standings, according to the PBR website.

In the PBR Team Series, riders will band together in teams to compete. Eight teams will compete in 28 games over 10 events during the first regular season, according to the website. During each game, teams of five riders will face off in head-to-head contests. The team with the best total score will be declared the winner.

The PBR Team Series features the same basic rules for judging and scoring for 8-second bull rides.

Each team will host a three-day regular-season event in their home city. Each night there will be three performances featuring four games. The team with the most game wins across an event will be crowned the event winner.

The first season will launch in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 25.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide
Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a...
Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker

Latest News

Pigskin Preview
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Air Raiders basketball
Air Raiders run ends at TBT
Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech Head Coach
Texas Tech adds new strength and conditioning coach
Amy Taylor, senior golfer at Texas Tech
Texas Tech golfer named Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year