Muleshoe man to compete in newly launched Professional Bull Riders Team Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCBD) - Bull-riding is typically an individual sport. However, the Professional Bull Riders are introducing an all-new league: The PBR Team Series.

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws. Kasel is currently ranked sixth in the PBR World Standings, according to the PBR website.

In the PBR Team Series, riders will band together in teams to compete. Eight teams will compete in 28 games over 10 events during the first regular season, according to the website. During each game, teams of five riders will face off in head-to-head contests. The team with the best total score will be declared the winner.

The PBR Team Series features the same basic rules for judging and scoring for 8-second bull rides.

Each team will host a three-day regular-season event in their home city. Each night there will be three performances featuring four games. The team with the most game wins across an event will be crowned the event winner.

The first season will launch in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 25.

