Sunday morning top stories: Search still on for 3 missing Texas children

An Amber Alert was issued for three Texas children on July 22.

The children are from Kempner, a small town in central Texas

Police are searching for Kristine Whitehead who was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra

More information here: Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

Texas law enforcement bust a multi-million-dollar drug operation.

The scheme was responsible for distributing over 1 thousand pounds of methamphetamine

Criminal activity related to the bust was identified in 10 Texas counties

The story continues: Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

A Florida police officer is facing charges involving assaulting a fellow officer under his command.

Bodycam footage shows Sgt. Christopher Pullease first yelled at a cuffed subject in the back of a police car

A female officer pulled him away from the car after he began threatening the subject

More: Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged

