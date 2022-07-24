Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Sunday morning top stories: Search still on for 3 missing Texas children

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

An Amber Alert was issued for three Texas children on July 22.

  • The children are from Kempner, a small town in central Texas
  • Police are searching for Kristine Whitehead who was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra
  • More information here: Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

Texas law enforcement bust a multi-million-dollar drug operation.

A Florida police officer is facing charges involving assaulting a fellow officer under his command.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a...
Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker

Latest News

Air Raiders basketball
Air Raiders run ends at TBT
Delek, DK Stores and participating 7-Elevens are celebrating hometown heroes and joining other...
7-Eleven to celebrate first responders with free beverages
Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech Head Coach
Texas Tech adds new strength and conditioning coach
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Walk like MADD logo
Mothers Against Drunk Driving to host Walk Like MADD fundraiser