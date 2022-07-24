Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building at Madison Park Apartments in north Lubbock.

A man and a woman were in the vehicle. The woman, who appeared to be driving, struck at least one car in the parking lot and an apartment building.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on July 24.

It is suspected the couple were arguing during the crash, according to the LPD.

The woman sustained minor injuries and EMS was dismissed at the scene.

Both the man and the woman were arrested.

