Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide
Assistant DA Jessica Gorman
Nicole Goin pleads guilty to helping her husband die by suicide
Lubbock Police Department
1 person arrested after shooting at Lucky’s Roadhouse
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

Latest News

Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say
The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment...
Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park
Samuel Cartwright, 47, was arrested after police say seven of his dogs mauled a 71-year-old man...
Police: Owner arrested after dogs maul 71-year-old man to death
FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right,...
Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M