Bailey Jones is WBU’s first softball signee

Bailey Jones of Littlefield on Thursday afternoon signed a letter of intent to become a Pioneer softball player. In the foyer of Gates Hall, Jones was surrounded by family, Wayland coaches and other WBU staff members.

“We’re tickled to death to sign our first softball player. Bailey has strength of character, intelligence and is very athletic. She also has a passion for softball,” Wayland athletics director Jim Giacomazzi said.

“We’re excited to have a person of Bailey’s quality as our first signee. She will be a fantastic leader.”

Jones graduated second in her class from Littlefield High School in 2020. She served as student council president and was a member of the National Honor Society. Jones earned all-region honors in softball and also played basketball and ran cross country.

She went on to attend Dodge City Community College (Kan.) and last year Central Community College (Neb.) where she was an outfielder and team captain on the softball team. She appeared in 37 games and in conference play had an on-base percentage of .421. She was named CCC’s Physical Education Student of the Year.

The daughter of Gary and Shayla Jones, Bailey intends to major in kinesiology and after graduation plans to join NASA to become an Astronaut Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation (ASCR) specialist, a position that requires Certified Athletic Trainer credentials.

“I feel led to choose Wayland to continue my athletic career as well as my academic career,” Jones said. “I am completely invested in what Wayland is building and I want to be a part of it. I want players from this region to know that it is possible for us as long as we put in the hard work, and Wayland starting a softball program makes it one step closer.

“I am so excited to see what the future holds because I truly believe this is God’s plan.”

Jones participated in WBU’s first tryout last month, conducted by WBU’s baseball coaches as a search for the first softball coach continues. A second tryout is set for Wednesday, July 20 at the home of Pioneer baseball, Wilder Field. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., with a general welcome and introductions at 9 followed by the tryout from 9:15-noon.

Lunch will be provided and campus tours and admissions information will follow at 1 p.m. There is no charge for the tryout or lunch.

Varying levels of athletic scholarship are available.

Sign up for tryouts here. Close to two dozen already have signed up for the July 20 tryout.

NOTE: If you are a current college student, whether you are currently on a team or not, you must contact WBU in advance so a tracer from your current four-year institution may be requested.

Tryouts will give prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills using the following scouting format:

Running times including:

40-yard dash

Home to first

5-10-5 shuttle

Infield and Outfield Position Evaluation

Catcher’s Pop Times

Batting Practice

Pitcher Bullpens

Rapsodo and evaluation reports will be sent to every prospect in attendance.

For additional information contact one of the following:

waylandsoftball@wbu.edu or Todd Weldon, Head Baseball Coach, todd.weldon@wbu.edu 806-292-0984

The tryouts are meant to find players to join the program either in the fall of 2022 or 2023. The first group of signees will be considered a “leadership class” which will compete independently during the 2022-23 academic year before Pioneer softball joins the rest of WBU’s sports in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

“We all look forward to the next tryout with even more enthusiasm. I believe we will have a very strong showing again and we will have a wonderful core group of women that will become the leaders of our new softball program,” Giacomazzi said.

