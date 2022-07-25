Changes, finally, expected late week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a hot weekend, yet again. But at least it wasn’t as hot as earlier this week, Sunday’s high was 97. Typical high this time of year is 94.

It’ll be just about a repeat on Monday, relatively warm in the morning followed by a hot afternoon with just a few clouds. High in Lubbock near 98.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast (KCBD)

Off of the Caprock it will be a bit hotter. Steady S/SW wind across the area, 10-18mph.

Tuesday will be slightly hotter, around 100 in Lubbock.

This long stretch of hot weather will continue through Thursday. But then, finally, it looks like there will be a slightly better chance for rain.

Unfortunately, at this point, a 20% chance for rain is “better”. We also expect it to be less hot starting Friday, the high in the low to mid 90s. The latest data this evening has trended slightly warmer and drier again. But, overall, computer guidance over the past few days has pointed to a less hot stretch of weather starting Friday.

We’ll likely see at least a few isolated thunderstorms in the area late each day this weekend into early next week.

