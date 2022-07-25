Community Coverage: Littlefield, a little town with lot of history

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Little field is a small town northwest of Lubbock settled in the center of Lamb County. Around 6,000 Texans call this community home, according to the 2020 census.

Littlefield is about 40 miles northwest of Lubbock and acts as the county seat of Lamb County.

This small town has a lot going on. Littlefield is “Exactly what you’re looking for,” according to the town motto.

History

Littlefield was founded by George W. Littlefield in 1912. The land was originally a ranch called Yellow House Ranch, but was eventually established as a community. A marker dedicated to the founder is located outside the Littlefield police station.

This town is also the home of late musician Waylon Jennings, who performed with Lubbock’s Buddy Holly. The town pays homage to Jennings in several ways. His name can be found on the water tower and several street names. The town has a museum and liquor store based around Jennings’ life called Waymores, a known nickname for the musician. It is located on the corner of Hall Avenue and Waylon Jennings Boulevard.

Economy

City leaders have stated the town is going through a “rebirth” when it come to the economy. Like many West Texas towns, Littlefield was built on agriculture, but has recently seen a boom in other industries. Much of the town’s success stems from investment in jobs, including the introduction of the Continental Dairy milk plant east of Littlefield and the Texas Civil Commitment Center.

The city sold the plant facility to the company in 2021. The funds from that sale have gone toward various infrastructure projects, including resurfacing the streets of the town

Littlefield City Manager Mitch Grant says these efforts are part of a campaign to “Take Care of Business.”

The city has also made investments to improve water infrastructure and is working to beautify neglected properties in Littlefield.

Littlefield Businesses

Mayor Eric Turpen has said the town’s economy is diverse and growing. Littlefield has ties beyond agriculture, including manufacturing, oil and other local businesses. Turpen says a successful sheet metal business is also moving to town, creating many jobs in the community. Now, the city is working to build more housing to accommodate the growing workforce.

Truck driving school

A Littlefield native has also opened a truck driving school called TDI. The owner, Alejandro Ojeda, based in New Mexico, expanded back into his home state, starting with Littlefield. There has been an increase in demand for qualified truck drivers. With a change in the rules in February, those seeking a CDL license must attend an accredited school, like Ojeda’s. TDI is also working with Littlefield ISD to provide training for students who are interested.

Lowe’s Family

The Lowe’s Family of Supermarkets has been headquartered in Littlefield since its inception in the 1940s. The business operates under four banners: Lowe’s Market, Food King, Super Save and Ace Hardware. The business started with just candy, sundries and delivery services. Bud Lowe and his son, Roger, opened their first supermarket in Olton. The business now boasts 148 store locations in 5 states. It employees 5,700 employees.

Mike’s Jerky Place

Mike Tucker has been making beef jerky in Littlefield since the 1970s. Mike’s Jerky Place opened in 1977 right off of Highway 385 next to the railroad tracks. His business is located in a high-traffic area and word of his jerky has traveled nation-wide. He now ships jerky across the country.

Town Features

The city opened a brand new aquatics center for its first season this summer. The pool is equipped with slides and areas to relax in the sun. The $4.3 million project was funded with help from the U.S. Department of the Interior and Texas Parks and Wildlife. The city received the grants through the land and Water Conservation Fund. Excluding Mondays, the center is open every afternoon and is available to be rented for private parties in the evenings.

The center often has visitors from out of town. The entrance fee is only $3 per person.

Lamb County Community Center

Lamb County is planning on investing in a new agriculture and community center. The center will be the largest activity building in the county, according to judge Mike DeLoach. The building will need upgrades from when it was occupied in 1976, including an improved air system, ceiling and kitchen. The county expects to invest $600 thousand into the building.

Littlefield Stonehenge

Littlefield also has some more novel attractions. Aliens have made their way to Littlefield via Mike Tucker, the owner of Mike’s Jerky Place. With some encouragement from his granddaughter, he recreated the historic site of Stonehenge and added a UFO display. The aliens, who are located near the football stadium, cheer on the Littlefield Wildcats.

New Littlefield high school

Littlefield ISD is gearing up to build a new high school and a new softball field. The high school will be built where the current softball field is located and the softball field will be built next to the football stadium. These new structures are part of the $41.5 million bond proposal that passed in May. The current high school will become the junior high. In addition, a new career and technical education center is being developed. The center will attract students to the area and provided various programs designed for young people who plan to stay in Littlefield for many generations. The groundbreaking on the high school is expected this coming winter season.

You can follow KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Community Coverage Tour every night this week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.