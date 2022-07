LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One home has been evacuated and neighboring homes are being checked near North Detroit Ave. and Bates Street.

The 2″ gas line was cut just before 3:30 p.m.

The home affected is in the 2900 block of Bates Street.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue is on the scene.

This is a developing story.

