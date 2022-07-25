Local Listings
Hot afternoons, cooling Thursday with chance for rain

While heat will dominate the beginning of the week, there is some relief and maybe some rain on...
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While heat will dominate the beginning of the week, there is some relief and maybe some rain on the way by the weekend.

Until the weekend, it will remain mostly sunny and hot in the afternoons. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 90s, except off of the Caprock where daytime temps will hit or exceed 100 degrees.

As you would expect, the nighttime lows will be warm in the low to mid 70s for the South Plains.

It’s not too hot to join us at our Community Coverage Tour this week, and we hope that you’ll join us. Monday night we are in Littlefield and Tuesday will be Spur. There will be plenty of shade, fun and some Blue Bell ice crème to keep you cool.

As for a cooldown, that will begin by late Thursday and continue into the weekend and rain chances will increase during that time as well.

