I Beat Pete: Dodgeball Basketball in Tahoka

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - I headed out to Tahoka for challenge No. 997 Dodgeball Basketball against the Tahoka girls basketball team.

New Head Coach Shea Myatt is in from Brownfield to lead the Lady Dogs basketball program.

We each got 30 seconds to shoot free throws while six opponents threw dodgeballs at you from the side and from behind.

It was nerve-wracking and fun, anticipating getting hit, so it altered you shot.

Just three challenges to reach my goal of 1,000 challenges.

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

