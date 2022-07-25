Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bart

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bart, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old black lab who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Staff says he’s a funny, sweet entertaining guy! Bart loves to play with other dogs and is food motivated. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella.

