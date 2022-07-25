Local Listings
Littlefield location proves successful for Mike’s Jerky Place since 1977

Mike's Jerky Place in Littlefield
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Tucker is selling beef jerky to customers across the United States from his smokehouse in Littlefield.

He credits the longevity of his business, Mike’s Jerky Place, to its location on Highway 385, just across the railroad tracks from East Delano Avenue, and to his flavorful product.

“People in Denver and on up, they come down US 385,” Tucker said. “They’re gonna see people in Dallas-Fort Worth. It’s just word of mouth is all it’s been.”

Tucker opened the operation in 1977 inside what was a custom kill plant. Just recently, he moved into a new facility as the old plant aged and his business grew. It’s next to the old plant, still at the intersection he said has shown to be the busiest in Lamb County.

As for the jerky, Tucker tells KCBD the recipe came about through trial and error. He gave a few hints as to what’s in it, but the rest is a secret safe at Mike’s Jerky Place.

“You’ve got your sugar cure, your garlic, your pepper,” Tucker said. “That’s the main thing that people put in their jerky. Then you go from there with the little quirks that makes it that much better.”

