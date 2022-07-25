Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lowe’s Market stores headquartered in Littlefield since 1940s

Lowe's Market rooted in Littlefield
Lowe's Market rooted in Littlefield(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - What started as a single truck delivering candy and sundries in Littlefield in the 1940s has expanded to 148 stores in five states under the banners Lowe’s Market, Food King, Super Save and Ace Hardware.

Bud Lowe’s Littlefield delivery business turned into his first grocery store in Olton in 1963. He joined his son, Roger, in what continues to be a family-owned supermarket chain across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Arizona.

Roger Lowe Jr. is the CEO now. The corporate operations remain in their hometown.

“The founder, Bud Lowe, went to high school here,” Matt Corbin, Director of Marketing, said. “His son went to high school here. We will forever be here as a company. We have about 150 employees that call Littlefield home, and they work here at the corporate office, or one of our stores or one of our facilities.”

The company has around 5,700 employees or teammates nationwide. In Littlefield, corporate employees are treated to a free lunch every day and are able to enjoy the company’s Wellness Center. That’s part of the company’s three business principles.

“One is take care of the customer and the customer will take care of the business,” Corbin said. “Take care of the teammate, as we call them, and the teammate will stay loyal to you. If you take care of those two, the business will follow.”

Lowe’s Market prides itself on being a Christian-based company with priorities of God, family and business.

“It’s really a wonderful and beautiful company in a great little town,” Corbin said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Dunn, 22
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment...
Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park

Latest News

As part of our Live Community Coverage Tour, we are spotlighting good neighbors. In Wolfforth,...
Community Coverage Tour: Wolfforth Good Neighbor Spotlight on Emma Cate Cox
Source: KCBD Video
Good Neighbor Spotlight: Emma Cox
At a remote corner in Wolfforth behind a shield of pine trees, a convent was planted 20 years...
A Work of Prayer in Wolfforth
David Jones flies his Olympic flag for the Tokyo 2020 Games
Wolfforth man shares memories from ’92 Olympic team in Barcelona