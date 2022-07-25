Lowe’s Market stores headquartered in Littlefield since 1940s

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - What started as a single truck delivering candy and sundries in Littlefield in the 1940s has expanded to 148 stores in five states under the banners Lowe’s Market, Food King, Super Save and Ace Hardware.

Bud Lowe’s Littlefield delivery business turned into his first grocery store in Olton in 1963. He joined his son, Roger, in what continues to be a family-owned supermarket chain across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Arizona.

Roger Lowe Jr. is the CEO now. The corporate operations remain in their hometown.

“The founder, Bud Lowe, went to high school here,” Matt Corbin, Director of Marketing, said. “His son went to high school here. We will forever be here as a company. We have about 150 employees that call Littlefield home, and they work here at the corporate office, or one of our stores or one of our facilities.”

The company has around 5,700 employees or teammates nationwide. In Littlefield, corporate employees are treated to a free lunch every day and are able to enjoy the company’s Wellness Center. That’s part of the company’s three business principles.

“One is take care of the customer and the customer will take care of the business,” Corbin said. “Take care of the teammate, as we call them, and the teammate will stay loyal to you. If you take care of those two, the business will follow.”

Lowe’s Market prides itself on being a Christian-based company with priorities of God, family and business.

“It’s really a wonderful and beautiful company in a great little town,” Corbin said.

