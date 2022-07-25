Local Listings
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches

A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years of service on July 30.

The restaurant will be serving $0.59 chicken sandwiches, honoring the same price of the sandwiches when the location first opened in 1972.

Customers can pick up the sandwiches from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 30, or while supplies last. The offer is limited to two sandwiches per transaction.

“This is our way of saying thanks for 50 incredible years,” Brandon Mulkey, local franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall, said in a press release. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of the Lubbock community, and we’re excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our guests.”

Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall was the food enterprise’s 15th location. It opened on July 19, 1972, under Nell Russell, a local franchise operator. Russell operated the restaurant for 27 years before retiring. Russell’s wife still lives in Lubbock at the age of 93.

The offer is not redeemable through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

