Lubbock County Commissioner raises salaries by 2%

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners approved a two percent salary increase, which is $40,000, that will be split among 18 county-elected official positions, including the county commissioners.

Count Commissioner Judge Curtis Parrish says, “With a two percent COLA increase for those elected officials including our sheriff, our district clerk, our county clerk, our treasurer, or JP’s our constables, et cetera. All of these elected officials depend on the commissioner’s court to set their salaries for them.”

The vote was not unanimous, Precinct One Commissioner Terence Kovar and Precinct Four Chad Seay voted against the increase. They said with inflation and taxpayers struggling now was not the time to increase their own pay. Judge Parrish says that the pay increases are not mandatory.

Curtis Parrish says, “Elected officials have the opportunity to either accept or deny that increase, it’s up to them.”

The County Sheriff and Commissioners Court including Judge Parrish will get a $2,000 pay increase. Constables will get a $1,000 pay increase. With a three to two vote, the motion was passed, and the salary increases will go into effect in October.

