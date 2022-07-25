Lubbock for the Kids Musical Fundraiser Event Sat. August 6th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Abuelo’s at 82nd and Quaker will host a musical fundraising event benefitting UMC Children’s Cancer Hospital Saturday, Aug. 6 in the courtyard.

Each year, local musicians gather for Lubbock for the Kids to help raise money for children and their families. Proceeds will go toward helping with family travel and anything the children may need during their stay and treatments.

Donations can also be gift cards, groceries, toys, arts & crafts or clothes.

Come listen to live music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be emceed by Kurt Kiser and Paul Bullock.

View the lineup of musicians below:

11:00am Jerry Brownlow

11:30am Cary C Banks Steve Williams

12 noon Ron Riley

12:30pm Junior Vasquez

1:00pm Robert Lopez

1:30pm Ryan Spivey

2:00pm Jenni Lord Jay Dee Lord

2:30pm Gary Nix Brian Ashburn Lonnie Kuss

3:00pm Kelly Hastey

3:30pm John Sprott

4:00pm Hayley Burton Sean Thomas Frankhouser Nic Shute

4:30pm Don Holladay Kurt Melle

5:00pm Joy Harris

5:30pm Amber Pennington & Johannes

6:00pm Gypsy Jayne

6:30pm Wade Parks

7:00pm Lonnie Joe Howell

7:30pm Hannah Jackson

8:00pm Jere Lowe Steve Fillipp

8:30pm Michael X-Ray Corbin

9:00pm Rode Morrow

9:30pm Ayn Bowron Miz Ayn

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.