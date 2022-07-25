Lubbock producer in favor of new bill on selling cattle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cattle Price and Discovery Transparency Act was proposed in November. One Lubbock producer says this bill could really help smaller ranching operations.

Co-owner of Lubbock Feeders, Kyle Williams, says he hopes it will make it easier and more fair to sell more head of cattle to meat packers.

“We’re just trying to get the best price we can for the cattle we produce and it seems like the last few years it’s just less and less opportunity for competitive marketing,” Williams said.

In the last 22 weeks, Williams says the feedlot has only received one bid from a large packer.

“Here in the Texas Panhandle, they process approximately 16,000 head of cattle a day and if we look at cattle sales last week...it was 8,000 head of negotiated cattle,” Williams said.

So, Williams wants to know how the rest of that cattle is bought.

Congress will now decide whether to establish The Cattle Contract Library, as part of the bill. It would keep a catalog of purchases from producers to packers.

“Maybe we can see how some of these other cattle are being traded, maybe. Maybe that will help but I just don’t see where transparency can hurt us,” Williams said.

Another part of the bill, the Cash Market Acquisition of Cattle, will push packers to buy more cattle under negotiated prices. This is one of the processes the Lubbock feedlot uses.

“If we can get more than one or two competitive bids, I think that always has to help in trying to set a fair price for our cattle,” Williams said.

Right now, with the Lubbock Feeders only getting a couple of bids, it’s hurting the company.

“That’s just not price discovery, in my opinion. I just feel like we need help,” Williams said.

Williams hopes this will give him an idea of how cattle from larger feedlots are selling because all he wants is transparency and fairness.

Below is the statement from Texas Cattle Feeders Association on the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act:

Texas Cattle Feeders Association (TCFA) policy supports cattle producers’ rights to utilize any marketing option best suited for their business model to capture the highest value for their cattle feeding customers. Value-added is the mindset of our members and has been for decades, and those value-added market signals have successfully improved the quality of cattle and beef available to beef consumers in the U.S. and around the globe.

TCFA policy opposes The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. As proposed, the legislation would result in fewer marketing opportunities and less incentive for producers to invest in genetics and innovative production techniques that lead to higher-quality beef and the most efficient and productive beef production system in the world.

Unfortunately, there are many other issues negatively impacting cattle producers’ ability to operate: inflation, drought, labor, feed, trucking, climate, fuel, fertilizer, packing plant capacity and war, to name a few. We encourage Congress to prioritize efforts to increase access to labor, expand packing plant capacity, provide disaster assistance to producers, promote domestic energy production, and explore realistic expectations for addressing climate concerns, given the long list of more pressing issues impacting producers today.

