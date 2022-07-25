Monday morning top stories: Dangerous heat wave continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Commissioners meeting Monday morning

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. to consider pay raises for themselves and other employees starting in October

That includes the Lubbock County Sheriff, County Judge and County Constables

Livestream and agenda can be found here

Dangerous heat wave continues across the U.S.

Parts of the East Coast could see heat indexes up to 100 degrees today

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest could reach 110 degrees this week

Pope Francis to deliver historic apology in Canada

He will apologize for the abuse and repression of indigenous children at Catholic run residential schools across Canada

The Pope will visit several other cities in Canada this week

