Monday morning top stories: Dangerous heat wave continues
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas
Lubbock County Commissioners meeting Monday morning
- Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. to consider pay raises for themselves and other employees starting in October
- That includes the Lubbock County Sheriff, County Judge and County Constables
- Livestream and agenda can be found here
Dangerous heat wave continues across the U.S.
- Parts of the East Coast could see heat indexes up to 100 degrees today
- Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest could reach 110 degrees this week
- Here’s a look at your local forecast: Changes, finally, expected late week
Pope Francis to deliver historic apology in Canada
- He will apologize for the abuse and repression of indigenous children at Catholic run residential schools across Canada
- The Pope will visit several other cities in Canada this week
- More here: Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
