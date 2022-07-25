Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Dangerous heat wave continues

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Commissioners meeting Monday morning

  • Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. to consider pay raises for themselves and other employees starting in October
  • That includes the Lubbock County Sheriff, County Judge and County Constables
  • Livestream and agenda can be found here

Dangerous heat wave continues across the U.S.

  • Parts of the East Coast could see heat indexes up to 100 degrees today
  • Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest could reach 110 degrees this week
  • Here’s a look at your local forecast: Changes, finally, expected late week

Pope Francis to deliver historic apology in Canada

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

