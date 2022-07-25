Local Listings
More heat before slight heat relief

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Copy and paste yesterday’s weather for today- sunny, dry, breezy, and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KCBD)

Expecting temperatures to quickly warm up today with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s with a strong breeze throughout the day from the southwest around 15-20 mph.

Mostly clear and quiet overnight tonight, a low of 73 degrees in Lubbock.

7-day temp trend
7-day temp trend(KCBD)

A bit warmer for Tuesday with an afternoon high flirting with the century mark in Lubbock. Sunny, breezy, and dry again on Tuesday. Finally a bit of change by Wednesday. Very slim rain chance Wednesday afternoon with a gradual increase in those precip chances by the end of the week. Temperatures will also gradually decrease through the end of the week with highs topping out in the lower 90s by Friday. This weekend looks to be seasonable with highs in the lower 90s and slight rain chances.

