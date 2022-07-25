New Mexico man dies at UMC after semi-truck crash in Gaines County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Mexico man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash in Gaines County on July 13.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m.

Faustino Garcia of Roswell, New Mexico, was driving south on State Highway 214. The 34-year-old was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus, a small passenger car.

Jesus Manuel Ochoa, 55, of Seagraves was in a Peterbilt semi-truck on the shoulder of the highway. Ochoa was also traveling south and pulled out in front of Garcia, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Garcia, who appeared to not be wearing a seatbelt, crashed into the semi-truck and was seriously injured, according to the report.

He was transported to UMC and later died on July 21.

Ochoa was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.