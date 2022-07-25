Local Listings
New Mexico man dies at UMC after semi-truck crash in Gaines County

A New Mexico man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash in Gaines County on July...
A New Mexico man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash in Gaines County on July 13.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Mexico man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash in Gaines County on July 13.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m.

Faustino Garcia of Roswell, New Mexico, was driving south on State Highway 214. The 34-year-old was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus, a small passenger car.

Jesus Manuel Ochoa, 55, of Seagraves was in a Peterbilt semi-truck on the shoulder of the highway. Ochoa was also traveling south and pulled out in front of Garcia, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Garcia, who appeared to not be wearing a seatbelt, crashed into the semi-truck and was seriously injured, according to the report.

He was transported to UMC and later died on July 21.

Ochoa was not injured in the crash.

