South Plains Church to host free Garage Giveaway

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Church in Levelland is hosting its annual Garage Giveaway on July 30.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice are welcoming all in the community to participate, according to a release.

The Garage Giveaway is an event where people in the community can donate unused and unwanted items. Those items in turn are used in garage sale where people can shop for free.

The pastors had the idea for a free garage sale in 1987, according to the release. The event started with 100 to 125 participants and now serves over 500 people.

“We would like to thank every church member, as well as every member of the community that contributed items to the Garage Giveaway. It is you, your caring and the items that each person has donated that makes this event a blessing to the community annually,” representatives of the South Plains Church stated in the release. “Every year South Plains Church begins taking donations of quality items in July. Donations of all kinds are taken in such as furniture, lamps, TV’s, power tools, books, toys, decorations, clothes of all sizes, as well as shoes of all sizes and much more.”

The event will be located at the east doors of the church, located at 1421 E Cactus Dr. Those with questions can contact the church’s office at (806)894-9674.

