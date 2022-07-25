Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover on Hwy. 84 in Shallowater delays traffic

Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Hwy. 84 at FM 179.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Hwy. 84 at FM 179.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, firefighters, EMS and other emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at FM 179 and Hwy. 84, in Shallowater.

Troopers say a semi-truck rolled over and westbound lanes are being shut down at County Road 1500. Traffic is being rerouted.

DPS officials say the driver was headed westbound on US 84 at the overpass and his trailer went off the edge of the roadway causing the driver to lose control. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Dunn, 22
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment...
Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park

Latest News

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Power & Light have responded to a crash involving a...
Vehicle hits power pole near 40th and Quaker
Loop 289 crash traffic
Traffic delays expected after 1-vehicle crash on Loop 289
Milwaukee crash, July 16
Traffic delays expected after 2-car crash on Milwaukee
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and...
Roadwork to cause delays, closures on Slaton Hwy., MLK Blvd.