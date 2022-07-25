TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover on Hwy. 84 in Shallowater delays traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, firefighters, EMS and other emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at FM 179 and Hwy. 84, in Shallowater.

Troopers say a semi-truck rolled over and westbound lanes are being shut down at County Road 1500. Traffic is being rerouted.

DPS officials say the driver was headed westbound on US 84 at the overpass and his trailer went off the edge of the roadway causing the driver to lose control. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

