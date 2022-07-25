Unusual lights spotted in the sky are SpaceX Starlink

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many viewers in West Texas have reached out to KCBD to find out about the line of lights in the sky. The “train” of lights are not aliens, but rather SpaceX satellites. This happened in April 2021, and again on Friday night.

They are Starlink satellites which provide satellite internet access operated by SpaceX. Read about Starlink here!

