Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Unusual lights spotted in the sky are SpaceX Starlink

James Darpinian, Graphics & Computer Vision Engineer, has created a virtual experience for...
James Darpinian, Graphics & Computer Vision Engineer, has created a virtual experience for those who are interested in tracking the 60 SpaceX satellites.(JamesDarpinian.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many viewers in West Texas have reached out to KCBD to find out about the line of lights in the sky. The “train” of lights are not aliens, but rather SpaceX satellites. This happened in April 2021, and again on Friday night.

They are Starlink satellites which provide satellite internet access operated by SpaceX. Read about Starlink here!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into an apartment...
Vehicle crashes into apartment building at Madison Park
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock woman helps husband die by suicide

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
A New Mexico man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a crash in Gaines County on July...
New Mexico man dies at UMC after semi-truck crash in Gaines County
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Monday morning top stories: Dangerous heat wave continues