2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, July 22, 2022, The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, working with the Lubbock Police Department Special Operations, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Levelland Police Department, worked a Demand Reduction operation.

Law enforcement officers working in the Northwest Texas region had observed a number of web-based commercial sex advertisements, which indicated a demand for commercial sex in the area. Law Enforcement knows human traffickers can exploit this demand. Thus, a proactive approach is beneficial for the community in suppressing sex trafficking and recovering victims of sexual exploitation.

Eight subjects were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony. One subject was arrested for Prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor, and two victims of sex trafficking were recovered.

The subjects arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution are as follows:

Clinton Buck Redding, 37, of Lubbock TX

Steve Rodriguez, 43, of Lubbock TX

Alfredo Solis, 39, of Sundown TX

Artraile Hill, 35, of Amarillo TX

Christoper Tarango, 40, of Odessa TX

Ethan King, 29, of Decatur TX

Gary Little Soldier, 33, of Levelland TX

Alan Esparza, 35, of Lubbock TX

