Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a hand-dug grave in May. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff, Lauren Harksen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities say they have arrested two teenagers who were found to be connected to a homicide investigation that first started in May.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports the teens have been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel after his body was found inside a hand-dug grave in a wooded area near Highway 145.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon told WBRC that caretakers of a nearby cemetery found what appeared to be a freshly dug grave in that area. However, that tipped off investigators as the cemetery hasn’t had a grave dug in the area for over a hundred years.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the teens’ names but reported they were charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Authorities urged anyone with further information regarding the investigation to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at 205-755-4698.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

A crime scene response vehicle arrives at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at officer
Dylan Rodriguez
Lubbock man charged with sex crimes against a child
The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a...
Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
WATCH: Nursing monk seal attacks swimmer to protect her pup in Hawaii