Adam Herendeen named Texas Tech women’s tennis coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Adam Herendeen, a three-time conference Coach of the Year who built Furman into a top-25 program and consistent NCAA Tournament participant, has been named the 10th head women’s tennis coach in Texas Tech history, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday.

In his seven season leading the Paladins, Furman dominated the Southern Conference under Herendeen, securing six SoCon regular-season titles, five conference tournament crowns and five NCAA Tournament appearances. In fact, Furman was undefeated in SoCon regular-season matches during his tenure, finishing a perfect 43-0 as part of an impressive 139-44 overall record (.760 winning percentage).

“I am excited to welcome Adam Herendeen to lead our women’s tennis program,” Hocutt said. “Adam will provide the level of experience and ability to continue to elevate our program. We believe we hired the top rising head coach in college tennis and look forward to welcoming him and his family to Lubbock.”

Furman’s success under Herendeen didn’t just stem from its dominance in conference play as the Paladins boasted 11 wins over power-five programs the last three seasons alone, including four victories over top-30 programs such as No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 26 Alabama and his new program in No. 24 Texas Tech this past spring.

Those signature wins combined with its conference success pushed Furman into the top echelon of women’s tennis programs as the Paladins moved into the national rankings the past two years, rising as high as No. 19 in the polls for the first time in program history. Furman also boasted the SoCon Player of the Year in six of its seven seasons under Herendeen.

“Our family is thrilled to get to Lubbock and join Red Raider Nation,” Herendeen said. “I would like to personally thank Kirby Hocutt, Brandi Stuart and Mike Ryan for believing in the vision we have for Texas Tech Women’s Tennis. We will set the bar high in everything that we do, both on and off the court, and we are going to get to work right away to see just how far we can go as a program. I knew from the time I first set foot on campus that Texas Tech is truly a special place, and it is exactly where our family wants to be. I have heard such great things about the current student-athletes and cannot wait to get started.”

Herendeen accepted the Furman position in 2016 following four years leading the men’s program for his alma mater, Presbyterian, where he led the Blue Hose to 20 or more wins in each of his last three seasons. Presbyterian was one of only nine Division I programs to hit the 20-win mark three times during that stretch and one of only two to do so from non-power five conferences.

During his four years, Herendeen compiled a 79-42 overall record as Presbyterian captured its first Big South regular-season title in any sport in 2014. The Blue Hose, who had a program record 25 wins that year, previously advanced to the championship match of the Big South Tournament in each of Herendeen’s first two seasons leading the program.

Herendeen, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, is a combined 218-86 over his 11 seasons as a collegiate head coach, a staggering .717 winning percentage. He was promoted to head coach in 2012 following two seasons as an assistant coach for both the Presbyterian men’s and women’s tennis programs.

A 2009 graduate of Presbyterian, Herendeen earned his bachelor’s degree in religion and later completed his master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia at Irvine in 2015. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Blue Hose and was undefeated during his first two seasons at Presbyterian.

Herendeen and his wife, the former Erin Booth, are parents to two daughters, Anna and Grayson.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.