Atmos partners with Habitat for Humanity to build Zero Net Energy homes in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity will break ground on three Zero Net Energy homes on Labor Day.

Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes produce as much energy as the home consumes within a year. The homes will include rooftop photovoltaic solar electricity generation systems and high-efficiency natural gas appliances, with top-rated insulation, windows, and home weatherization features.

Vice President of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy Brandi Price says, “Affordable housing really starts with affordable energy and if you have affordable energy on, these folks can remain in their homes longer and afford those homes once they’re in. On average, the cost with Zero Net Energy homes, the utilities are about $50 or less per month.”

Many families who receive assistance from Habitat for Humanity are on a fixed income, and Zero Net homes will lower their monthly utility payments by hundreds of dollars.

Christy Reeves, the Director of Habitat for Humanity in Lubbock says, “When you look at affordable housing, we can build a house and give them a payment that is affordable for their income, but they still have to pay their bills every month. It is a very small income some of our single moms and dads are having to work with, $50 a month, $100 a moth on any of their utility bills - it’s huge savings.”

Zero Net Energy housing partnerships have been successful in other Texas cities near the metroplex, but the three homes that are being built will be the first in Lubbock.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers tell us that if construction goes as planned, they will consider building more Zero Net Energy homes in Lubbock.

