Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Atmos partners with Habitat for Humanity to build Zero Net Energy homes in Lubbock

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity will break ground on three Zero Net Energy homes on Labor Day.

Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes produce as much energy as the home consumes within a year. The homes will include rooftop photovoltaic solar electricity generation systems and high-efficiency natural gas appliances, with top-rated insulation, windows, and home weatherization features.

Vice President of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy Brandi Price says, “Affordable housing really starts with affordable energy and if you have affordable energy on, these folks can remain in their homes longer and afford those homes once they’re in. On average, the cost with Zero Net Energy homes, the utilities are about $50 or less per month.”

Many families who receive assistance from Habitat for Humanity are on a fixed income, and Zero Net homes will lower their monthly utility payments by hundreds of dollars.

Christy Reeves, the Director of Habitat for Humanity in Lubbock says, “When you look at affordable housing, we can build a house and give them a payment that is affordable for their income, but they still have to pay their bills every month. It is a very small income some of our single moms and dads are having to work with, $50 a month, $100 a moth on any of their utility bills - it’s huge savings.”

Zero Net Energy housing partnerships have been successful in other Texas cities near the metroplex, but the three homes that are being built will be the first in Lubbock.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers tell us that if construction goes as planned, they will consider building more Zero Net Energy homes in Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Dylan Rodriguez
Lubbock man charged with sex crimes against a child
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
James Cottrell Smith, 38
Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted