Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

First zero-net energy homes to be built in Lubbock

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy are teaming up to build the first zero-net energy...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy are teaming up to build the first zero-net energy homes in Lubbock.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy are teaming up to build the first zero-net energy homes in Lubbock.

A ZNE home produces as much energy as it uses, according to Atmos Energy officials. These environment-friendly houses will be carbon-neutral, producing less green house gas emissions in general.

A main goal of the project is to provide lower utility bills for those who live in the affordable housing Habitat for Humanity builds.

Atmos will be hosting a “Lunch and Learn” event on July 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atmos Energy office at 6606 66th St. in Lubbock.

The event will help teach subcontractors what building a ZNE home requires. The event will also address Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy’s ZNE goals.

The homes are required to be a specific Energy Star rating. Energy Star certified buildings save energy and money and produce fewer greenhouse gases than typical buildings. To be certified as Energy Star, a building must meet strict standards set by the Environment Protection Agency.

Two local HVAC companies are becoming Energy Star certified to work on the ZNE homes.

The homes will be built at the 2022 Blitz Build.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Atmos to try something innovative and groundbreaking which could truly help our homeowners. The three Blitz houses we hope to build in twelve days will have solar panels, tankless water heaters, and many other features which Atmos is providing,” Christy Reeves, the executive director for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, said in a release.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood
Kendall Dunn, 22
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Adam Herendeen, TTU women's tennis coach
Adam Herendeen named Texas Tech women’s tennis coach
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: County elected officials take 2% salary increase
Kip Cutshall, former Littlefield Mayor and owner of Chisolm Flower Shop.
A Littlefield fairy tale, 85 years in the making
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood