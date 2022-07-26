Local Listings
Foster *A* Life to host annual Hub City Beach Party

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Hub City Beach Party is the 17th annual event for Foster *A* Life. The tradition continues and this year we are celebrating Foster *A* Life’s 18th anniversary. The Hub City Beach Party will include festive, beach related activities such as live music, a hula hoop competition, a treasure hunt (the lost shaker of salt), a live auction and more. Food as well as souvenirs will be available for purchase.

This year the Hub City Beach Party will be a two day event.

Friday, August 5, 2022

There will be a happy hour event featuring Gary Roland (lead singer of the Landsharks) and others to be announced! For Friday night, each sponsor will have two wrist bands included in the sponsorship package that denotes VIP treatment that evening. More details will be provided nearing the date.

Saturday, August 6, 2022

The ever popular Hub City Beach Party event returns! By popular demand. the Florida band named the Landsharks is returning! Their performances for the last 17 years can only be described as phenomenal. The Landsharks love to entertain the audience and make the audience a part of the show.

The Hub City Beach Party has proven to be different than anything we have seen in Lubbock. We grow every year and the event will be even bigger in 2022 as we celebrate the 17th anniversary for this event.

Below is a the online sponsor packet for 2022:

