Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Hot and dry again today, tomorrow then some changes in the forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures return to the triple digits this afternoon, but some relief is in the near future.

Rain and temp trend
Rain and temp trend(KCBD)

Off to another warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning. A quick warm up is in store for us with mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze from the southwest. Highs today in the upper 90s to lower 100s, almost identical to yesterday.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Mild through the night tonight with clear skies and calmer winds. Lows for most in the lower to mid-70s.

Very similar conditions for Wednesday- mostly sunny, dry, and hot. A high of 100 degrees Wednesday as well.

Finally by Thursday a bit of change. Afternoon temperatures will see a slight decrease as well as a chance for isolated showers/storms. Rain chance is a bit higher Friday through the weekend and temps will cool a bit more. Friday looks to be our first day of below average temperatures in over 4 weeks!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood
Kendall Dunn, 22
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 26
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 26
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/26/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, July 26
While heat will dominate the beginning of the week, there is some relief and maybe some rain on...
Hot afternoons, cooling Thursday with chance for rain
7-day temp trend
More heat before slight heat relief