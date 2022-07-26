Hot and dry again today, tomorrow then some changes in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures return to the triple digits this afternoon, but some relief is in the near future.

Rain and temp trend (KCBD)

Off to another warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning. A quick warm up is in store for us with mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze from the southwest. Highs today in the upper 90s to lower 100s, almost identical to yesterday.

Today's highs (KCBD)

Mild through the night tonight with clear skies and calmer winds. Lows for most in the lower to mid-70s.

Very similar conditions for Wednesday- mostly sunny, dry, and hot. A high of 100 degrees Wednesday as well.

Finally by Thursday a bit of change. Afternoon temperatures will see a slight decrease as well as a chance for isolated showers/storms. Rain chance is a bit higher Friday through the weekend and temps will cool a bit more. Friday looks to be our first day of below average temperatures in over 4 weeks!

