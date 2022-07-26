Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coral

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coral, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

She is shy loving and cuddly. Staff says she would do better in a home with other dogs to help build her confidence. Coral is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bart.

