Less hot, slight storm chance late this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been up to 98 through mid-afternoon in Lubbock, still with more heating to go. And it’s a mainly sunny sky, with just a few flat cumulus clouds. While it’s been hot, the dry air and a light breeze will make for a nice evening in Spur, for the second day of our Community Coverage Tour.

Tomorrow will be nearly a repeat, around 100 in Lubbock. The will be more southeasterly through the afternoon.

Thursday we again expect upper 90s, possibly with a few isolated storms north late.

Then the “cooldown” is here for a few days, though the latest data has trended warmer again. Friday should top out around 93, which is more typical. And there is a slight chance for a shower or thundrerstorm.

Mid 90s are expected this weekend. This will make for a nice evening at the V8 Ranch for the Cattle Baron’s Ball Saturday.

Next week will likely trend hotter again, back around 100 by mid-week.

