Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Less hot, slight storm chance late this week

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been up to 98 through mid-afternoon in Lubbock, still with more heating to go. And it’s a mainly sunny sky, with just a few flat cumulus clouds. While it’s been hot, the dry air and a light breeze will make for a nice evening in Spur, for the second day of our Community Coverage Tour.

Tomorrow will be nearly a repeat, around 100 in Lubbock. The will be more southeasterly through the afternoon.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast(KCBD)

Thursday we again expect upper 90s, possibly with a few isolated storms north late.

Then the “cooldown” is here for a few days, though the latest data has trended warmer again. Friday should top out around 93, which is more typical. And there is a slight chance for a shower or thundrerstorm.

Mid 90s are expected this weekend. This will make for a nice evening at the V8 Ranch for the Cattle Baron’s Ball Saturday.

Next week will likely trend hotter again, back around 100 by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Rain and temp trend
Hot and dry again today, tomorrow then some changes in the forecast
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/26/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, July 26
Good Day Lubbock Weather - 07/26/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 26
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/26/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, July 26