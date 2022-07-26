A look at Spur, the ‘tiny house-friendly town’

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - Spur is about 70 miles east of Lubbock on Highway 70 in Dickens County. There are 863 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

History

Charles Jones founded the townsite in 1909 on ranch land named after the Espuela, or Spur, Land and Cattle Company. In 2014, Spur proclaimed itself the nation’s first “tiny house-friendly town.” City regulations are friendly to those structures and the tiny house lifestyle.

Economy

You won’t find any hustle and bustle in the small town of Spur. Mayor Louise Jones says that’s the advantage of living there. It’s large employers including Caprock Telephone Company, South Plains Electric and the newest Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain. In Spur there are new shops and incoming restaurants. Most of those you’ll find downtown along Burlington Ave. Chamber leaders hope other people will invest in a small town with a bright future, because it’s open for business.

Jones Stadium

Carved into the Caprock of Swenson Park is Jones Stadium. It was built in the early 1930′s and named after the town’s founder. The other Jones Stadium in Lubbock is named after his son, Clifford, who was the third president of Texas Tech University.

Pool renovations

When the leaders of Argo Blockchain came to town, they were bearing gifts. The company provided funds for renovations for the city pool. Mayor Louise Jones says it has been in need of improvements since 2009 and they are overjoyed that it will be as good as new soon. Meanwhile, the city has used the funds it collected for the pool to renovate the bath house. The pool is still under construction right now, but they hope it will be open next summer.

Downtown Spur

On the road to Swenson Park, you get a great view of downtown Spur. You’ll also get that view from the Spur-Area Chamber of Commerce at the end of Burlington Ave. Chamber leaders say they have a focus on downtown Spur as they work to support existing and new businesses. Restaurants are returning to the heart of the city, along with other businesses, like a counseling service and the Senior Citizens Center, which was recently renovated. As downtown comes back to life, they hope to maintain its history as well.

Art in Spur

If you’ve seen beautiful artwork around the town of Spur, it’s most likely to work of Vicki Diggs. That includes the murals on the side of the hardware store. Diggs says she’s a self-taught artist, mostly creating works of animals. Her mural work began in Dickens for the Senior Citizens Center. She thought it would be her last until she was asked to do some for the hardware store. She’s also painted on at the library and is now painting someone’s fence. Diggs is also a member of the Spur Art Guild and sometimes a teaches art classes.

The Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre in downtown Spur opened in 1929. Thanks to the work of the Dickens County Historical Commission, it’s still welcoming patrons today. Renovations started back in 2007 to bring life back to the theater, which closed in the 1970′s. Today, the chair of the commission says improvements are mostly complete, but they hope to do more if they receive more funds. Grants and other donations helped them complete the last project, which was putting in a new ceiling and installing new digital project equipment. Every month the theater shows a movie or hosts a stage show.

The Mayo Garage

At the end of Burlington Ave. on Highway 70 is the third generation of the Mayo Garage. Suzanne Mayo-Parkhill is the third generation and last of the Mayo family to own an auto shop bearing their name in Spur. Her grandfather opened the first in the late 1940′s. After a career in law enforcement, Suzanne says she was asked to come out of retirement and open the garage. The town needed a place for vehicle maintenance.

Spur Volunteer Fire Department

The Spur Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a new home downtown. A private donor has assisted the department by funding a much-needed new facility. The department is demolishing structures where its future home will be on 3rd and Burlington. Recently, South Plains Electric Cooperative and Co-Bank gave the department $10,000 to help with those demolition costs.

Spur Homecoming

This year will be the 70th Spur Homecoming. And Homecoming in Spur is nothing small. Since 1952, the ex-students association has brought Spur alums together to support homecoming and other fellowship events. The association funds scholarships for students, has helped purchase things for the school as well as the flowers, crown and gifts for the Homecoming court. Homecoming is three full days of activities over an early October weekend, including a parade and prizes.

