Lubbock man charged with sex crimes against a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 24-year-old Lubbock man has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sex abuse of a child, and two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

A Lubbock County grand jury indicted him on the charges Tuesday.

Dylan Ryan Rodriguez is accused of committing these acts in June of 2018.

The victim was under the age of 14 at the time.

Rodriguez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. He has been in jail since January 2020.

