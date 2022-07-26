Man accused in Frenship student’s death charged with evading arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Gabriel Castillo, 20, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle on Tuesday. He was previously indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed a Frenship student in April of last year.

Police say Castillo was traveling 83 mph on a Loop 289 access road between 19th and 34th Street when he crashed his car into a sign on a TxDOT pole. His jeep hit the pole at full speed.

The police report says the crash threw 17-year-old Megan Martinez, a student at Frenship High School, out of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Castillo also sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Course records say he was high on marijuana during the crash.

In October of last year, a Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Castillo on charges of manslaughter for the crash and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Later that month, police attempted to make a traffic stop in west Lubbock. The passenger of the car, Javier Medrano, hopped out of the vehicle and led them on a foot chase.

The driver of the car, Castillo, attempted to drive away from the scene while Medrano, who also had several outstanding warrants, fled to a residential area.

Castillo was later located in the 9700 block of Saratoga Avenue and was arrested on his previous manslaughter charge, along with a new charge of evading arrest in a vehicle.

Castillo was indicted on the latter charge on Tuesday, July 26.

Castillo is not in the Lubbock County Detention Center at this time.

