Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Cottrell Smith was indicted on two charges involving a crash with a Lubbock Police Department officer.

Smith was indicted on July 26 on the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Failure to stop and render aid

On June 20, LPD officer Reagan Southard’s marked patrol vehicle was struck by a white Ford F150, according to court documents. Southard suffered injuries because of the crash.

Documents state the driver of the truck, later identified as 39-year-old James Cottrell Smith, did not stop and drove away from the scene, heading south on the interstate.

The truck was later found by another officer at 12913 IH-87. Officers instructed Smith to exit his vehicle, but he first ignored the commands. Eventually Smith exited the truck and was arrested.

Smith also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.