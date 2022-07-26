Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man injures LPD officer in crash, now indicted

James Cottrell Smith, 38
James Cottrell Smith, 38(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Cottrell Smith was indicted on two charges involving a crash with a Lubbock Police Department officer.

Smith was indicted on July 26 on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Failure to stop and render aid

On June 20, LPD officer Reagan Southard’s marked patrol vehicle was struck by a white Ford F150, according to court documents. Southard suffered injuries because of the crash.

Documents state the driver of the truck, later identified as 39-year-old James Cottrell Smith, did not stop and drove away from the scene, heading south on the interstate.

The truck was later found by another officer at 12913 IH-87. Officers instructed Smith to exit his vehicle, but he first ignored the commands. Eventually Smith exited the truck and was arrested.

Smith also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
West Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Tanner Cole Lermon, 21
Lubbock fugitive added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, Asian male from California
California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend
TxDOT inviting comments on I-27 bridge improvements
The United Family is hosting a job fair for various positions on July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The United Family to host job fair for various Lubbock locations
Helping Hands in Spur
Shoppers seek Helping Hands in Spur for ‘Clothes N Stuff’