South Plains Mall to celebrate 50th anniversary with events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Mall, a Lubbock staple, is celebrating five decades of operation with its “Cheers to 50 Years” celebration.

From July 26 through Aug 31, shoppers can join the 50th anniversary celebration, honoring the past while looking forward to many exciting years to come.

The South Plains Mall is hosting a birthday party and a Back-to-School Bash to celebrate the occasion.

50th Birthday Party

The anniversary celebration will be on July 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Plains Mall. There will be a ribbon cutting at the Grand Court in front of the men’s Dillard’s store. The celebration will also feature live ‘70s music from Music to the Maxx and trivia games. Food will also be available, provided by Chick-fil-A, Premiere Cinemas and Bubba’s 33.

The annual Back-to-School Mannequin Fashion Show will also kick off during the celebration. Fall trends will be on display from 17 different stores in the mall.

50th Back-to-School Bash

The South Plains Mall is hosting a back-to-school celebration in tandem with their 50th anniversary with many events happening throughout the day. The celebration will have food from Chick-fil-A, Premiere Cinemas and Bubba’s 33 and a performance from the Texas Tech spirit programs.

Get One, Give One Denim & Donation Drive

Starting at 11 a.m., shoppers can pay some kindness forward through the “Get One, Give One Denim & Donation Drive.” The drive will benefit the Children’s Home of Lubbock. New and gently-used denim articles of clothing will be accepted for donations.

The Lubbock community can also support the Children’s Home of Lubbock from July 30 to Aug 27 by texting GIVE to (806)305-0400 for all the details and to make a monetary donation.

Other events on Saturday include:

Balloon Twisting & Face Painting with Pretty Darn Amazing Productions at 11 am.

Character meet and greet at 11 a.m.

DC Super Pets craft with Premiere Cinemas at 11 a.m.

Masked Rider and new Buzz meet and greet at the east main entrance from noon to 1 p.m.

Magic Show by Magic & Company at 12:30 p.m.

Open casting call with Robert Spence Agency from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beauty & the Beast mini-show at 3 p.m.

Memories at South Plains Mall

The South Plains Mall has been the site of many personal memories for the Lubbock community. People have come to the mall to purchase engagement rings, buy prom dresses and go on first dates, among others.

Shoppers can submit their favorite South Plains Mall memories to be showcased on the center’s digital Birthday Memory Board. Photos will be shared on the mall’s website and social media pages. Shoppers can submit photos by sharing them to their personal social medias, tagging Shop South Plains Mall and using the hashtag #Cheersto50YearsofSPM.

