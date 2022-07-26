Spur family revitalizes hardware store and historic homes

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - Spur Hardware has new owners in the Rutledge family, who are on a mission to expand it into downtown as they also bring life back to historic homes.

“We want Spur to be a vibrant community and we believe that there are some building blocks and some components to a healthy community,” Jeromy Rutledge said. “One of those is a hardware store.”

Rutledge and his wife purchased the store in 2020. They’re currently working on the buildings next to it for an eventual expansion.

“It’s kind of a unique in that we sell a little more than just hardware,” Rutledge said. “Then after our expansion next door to the to other buildings in the next month or so, we’ll have a little over 13,000 square feet. We think that’s very, very important for Spur.”

Meanwhile, they’ve taken on the task of restoring homes they’ve seen falling into disrepair.

“We just decided the best we can do is one at a time,” Rutledge said. “So, we’ve just started buying houses.”

The latest purchase is what Rutledge said is the oldest structure still standing in Spur, the McArthur House. He told KCBD it was the second home built in Spur in 1909. He hopes to turn it into a bed and breakfast.

“I think part of our desire is to preserve as much as we can,” he said.

They also own and operate the Lisenby-Campbell House which was built in 1926 and is a registered historic site in Texas. It’s already listed as a place for people to stay the night in Spur.

The Willard House, or The Cottages, also welcomes guests.

“Every time we lose something, it’s not just a loss to us, it’s a loss of the community,” Rutledge said. “To me, it’s just a loss of the character in the town and those are our treasures. Those are things that go beyond us at the end of the day, I believe.”

