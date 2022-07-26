Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Tuesday morning top stories: County elected officials take 2% salary increase

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

County elected officials take 2% salary increase

  • Lubbock County Commissioners approved a 2% pay increase for themselves and several other elected officials, including the sheriff and Lubbock County judge
  • The raises will go into effect in October
  • Read more here: Lubbock County Commissioner raises salaries by 2%

2 killed in flash flooding in New Mexico

Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

A woman pulled out a gun and fired into the ceiling near the ticket counter at Dallas Love Field Airport

The woman is hospitalized after officers shot her in the lower torso

Details here: Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1972 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Article on the opening of Chick-fil-A South Plains Mall
Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates 50th anniversary with $0.59 sandwiches
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood
Kendall Dunn, 22
1 person arrested after shots fired near Lucky’s Roadhouse
At least one home was evacuated after a 2" gas line was cut in the 2900 block of Bates Street.
Evacuation ordered after gas line cut in North Lubbock

Latest News

Kip Cutshall, former Littlefield Mayor and owner of Chisolm Flower Shop.
A Littlefield fairy tale, 85 years in the making
A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed and one remains...
Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood
Source: FOX34 Video
Hale Center mother, grandmother killed in flash flood
A/C repairs costing more, taking longer
The cost of cool air is going up