Tuesday morning top stories: County elected officials take 2% salary increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

County elected officials take 2% salary increase

Lubbock County Commissioners approved a 2% pay increase for themselves and several other elected officials, including the sheriff and Lubbock County judge

The raises will go into effect in October

Read more here: Lubbock County Commissioner raises salaries by 2%

2 killed in flash flooding in New Mexico

Two Hale County residents are dead and another is missing after a flash flood new Las Vegas last Thursday

Authorities say the water went through a camp where the family had a cabin

Follow the latest here: Hale County mother, grandmother killed in flash flood

Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

A woman pulled out a gun and fired into the ceiling near the ticket counter at Dallas Love Field Airport

The woman is hospitalized after officers shot her in the lower torso

Details here: Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.